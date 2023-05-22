Left Menu

Sheera hackathon spurs creativity in sustainability

The hackathon focused on developing sustainable solutions for food waste, with BEEAH Education as the challenge partner, inspiring young entrepreneurs to think creatively and contribute to a more sustainable world.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:56 IST
Sheera hackathon spurs creativity in sustainability
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 22 (ANI/WAM): More than 300 innovative ideas to combat food waste were showcased by 150 young participants at the "Sustainability Hackathon" held over the weekend. The event, organised by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) in collaboration with the Information and Communication Technology Fund (ICT Fund) and powered by BEEAH Education, aimed to address sustainability in line with the UAE's Year of Sustainability and the upcoming COP 28 summit. The hackathon focused on developing sustainable solutions for food waste, with BEEAH Education as the challenge partner, inspiring young entrepreneurs to think creatively and contribute to a more sustainable world. From the initial 10 finalist groups, four teams were chosen to advance in the competition, receiving expert guidance, mentorship, and the opportunity to present their prototypes to industry leaders.

The intensive weekend bootcamp aimed to instill design thinking principles in Emirati youth, enabling them to tackle complex challenges and generate innovative solutions through experimentation and validation. Sheraa pledged ongoing support to the hackathon winners, including access to mentorship, validation bootcamps, summer incubation programmes, and community-building initiatives, all geared towards helping them bring their solutions to fruition and launch successful ventures.

Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, emphasised the importance of sustainability and the role of youth in driving meaningful change. She highlighted the value of initiatives like the Sustainability Hackathon in empowering young minds and ensuring their voices are heard in the nation's sustainability agenda. Omar Al Mahmoud, CEO of ICTFund, commended the support for innovation-based projects, particularly in sustainability, which aligns with the UAE's focus on a sustainable future. The Sustainability Hackathon represents a national effort to embrace technological advancements and digital transformation, with the TDRA playing a leading role in this regard.

Hind Al Huwaidi, Managing Director of BEEAH Education, expressed admiration for the young entrepreneurs' commitment to making a positive impact in sustainability. She praised Sheraa's efforts in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation, noting that events like the Sustainability Hackathon contribute to shaping a modern economy driven by circularity, sustainability, and innovation. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023