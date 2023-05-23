Imran Khan reacts to departure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, terms it "forced divorces"

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders' exodus as "forced divorces," Geo News reported. His statement comes after PTI leader Shireen Mirza announced her decision to leave PTI and politics. Taking to his Twitter handle, Imran Khan said that a new phenomenon of "forced divorces" has emerged for PTI.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan tweeted, "We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon has emerged, forced divorces. Also wondering where have all the human rights organizations in the country disappeared." Imran Khan's statement comes as PTI leaders have been announcing their departure from the party. While leaving the party, the leaders have majorly cited PTI's "policy of violence" as the reason behind their decision, as per the Geo News report.

Earlier on May 18, Imran Khan in a tweet stated, "My sympathies go to all those who under pressure have been made to leave the party. And I commend and salute all the senior members who are resisting the extreme pressure to quit the party. The nation will always remember them for standing up for Haqeeqi Azaadi." The people who have left Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) include Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Abdul Razaq Khan Niazi, Shireen Mazari, Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan Gillani, Khawaja Qutab Fareed Koreja, Aamer Mahmood Kiani, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain, Aftab Siddiqui, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Usman Tarakai, Geo News reported. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari on Tuesday announced her decision to quit PTI and politics, ARY News reported. Mazari's announcement came after incidents in Pakistan on May 9 and 10 which she strongly condemned.

She announced, "From today onwards, I am no longer a part of PTI or any political party." Shireen Mazari expressed her commitment to her children and her mother and stressed that they are her top priority at this time, ARY News reported. While addressing a press conference, Shireen Mazari said, "I condemn the incidents of May 9 and 10 in the strongest possible terms." Mazari said that she has personally taken the initiative to start a probe into the matter by approaching the Islamabad High Court to ensure a fair probe, as per the ARY News report.

While speaking at the press conference, Mazari stressed on the importance of respecting state institutions and condemned any acts of aggression against them. She spoke about the attacks on institutions like the General Headquarters (GHQ) and the Parliament and stated that such actions should be condemned. (ANI)

