UAE school libraries gifted AED 10 million worth of books from 32nd ADIBF

The initiative aims to nurture a reading culture and enrich educational and cultural resources by providing a diverse collection of books and reference materials across UAE schools.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 08:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 28 (ANI/WAM): Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to support school libraries and nurture the culture of reading among students, AED 10 million has been allocated for the purchase of books from the 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), to be gifted to UAE school libraries. The initiative aims to nurture a reading culture and enrich educational and cultural resources by providing a diverse collection of books and reference materials across UAE schools.

This notable increase in funding, up from last year's grant of AED6 million, highlights the UAE's commitment to culture and its strategic vision of fostering an enlightened and knowledge-driven society, where reading and learning are of paramount importance. This initiative has embodied the importance of investing in nurturing the development of tomorrow's generation. It reflects the longstanding support of the UAE's leadership for the publishing industry and the broader cultural sector, which was pioneered by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father, during the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair in 1981.

The steadfast backing provided serves as a catalyst for the fair to fulfil its pivotal role as a symbol of culture and knowledge. Year after year, the event stands as a central hub for the publishing sector and creative industries, attracting esteemed writers, publishers, intellectuals, and content creators from both the region and beyond. The book fair plays a pivotal role in fostering global cross-cultural exchange and enriching intellectual discourse on a global scale. The fair, which is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), is held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and will conclude on May 28, 2023. (ANI/WAM)

