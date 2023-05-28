Left Menu

Dubai free trade zone notches 25 pc growth in Israeli members

Nearly one-third of the Israeli companies are in precious metals and stones, financial services, technology and telecoms and professional services.

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 08:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 28 (ANI/TPS): Ninety-seven Israeli companies are now extending their global reach through the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) free trade zone, a 25 per cent increase since January. Nearly one-third of the Israeli companies are in precious metals and stones, financial services, technology and telecoms and professional services.

Other sectors include construction, engineering and machinery, media and marketing, energy, and food and agriculture. Benefits provided by the free trade zone include exemption from taxes, such as no income tax for 50 years; 100 per cent ownership of their companies; and assistance with company formation services and the visa process for employees and their families.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer for DMCC, said, "I am personally delighted to see this 25 per cent jump in members from Israel, which is further proof that Israeli companies believe in DMCC's value proposition. "In the coming years, we will increase our focus on Israel and keep this incredible momentum moving forward. I am therefore confident we will see many more companies from Israel choose Dubai and DMCC to scale and access the global marketplace," he added.

DMCC registered its most successful year yet in 2022 and now includes more than 23,000 companies from around the world. A long-awaited free-trade agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates went into effect on April 1.

Meanwhile, in Morocco, the International University of Rabat (UIR) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to establish a centre of excellence focused on aeronautics, artificial intelligence research and innovation. The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation and partnership in applied research, innovation, co-development and incubation. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

