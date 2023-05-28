Taliban policies 'discriminatory', aims at removal of Afghan women from all aspects of public life: Report

As the Taliban's hardline administration continues to violate women's rights in Afghanistan under its regime, several international organisations and human rights bodies have frequently expressed concern about the country's gender-based policies, Khaama Press reported. Amnesty International has branded the imposition of tight restrictions as a "war against women" in Afghanistan, emphasising the importance of prosecuting violators.

Moreover, it has also recorded multiple incidences in Afghanistan under Taliban control, demonstrating gender-based and discriminatory tactics aimed at women in its most recent report. Citing Amnesty, Khaama Press reported that Afghan women have been silenced and may soon vanish. The Taliban's actions mirror the group's discriminatory objectives, which strive to exclude women and girls from all sectors of public life.

As per the reports of Amnesty International, the harassment campaign of the Taliban to systematically repress Afghan women from the public sphere is a misogyny and the policy to remove women and girls from public life is ongoing throughout the country under the Taliban's de facto regime. Amnesty International's findings also reveal that the Taliban's strict restrictions on women and girls violate a number of international treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, reported Khaama Press.

Women in Afghanistan have been prohibited from working at NGOs for a long time now. Several women and girls have repeatedly called out the de-facto authorities to provide them with work outside their houses, however, the Taliban has continued with its curbs on women in Afghanistan.

However, some women and girls have started working, such as by picking up trades or other commercial endeavours, in order to make money. Since the Taliban regained power in August 2021 after the US exit from the country, women are not allowed to work in education with domestic and international organisations, in gyms, or in public spaces. (ANI)

