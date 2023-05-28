Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Pakistan

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, jolting several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, Dawn reported citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

ANI | Updated: 28-05-2023 12:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 12:51 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Pakistan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region, jolting several parts of Pakistan on Sunday morning, Dawn reported citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). According to the department, the earthquake struck at a depth of 223 kilometres at 10:50 am (local time).

Tremors were felt in a number of districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to DawnNewsTV, earthquakes were also felt in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. As per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial disaster management organisation, tremors were felt throughout the province, but the control room had not yet received reports of any damage, reported Dawn.

Dawn is one of the mainstream media houses of Pakistan that reports national and International issues related to Pakistan. Meanwhile, the US Geological Survey, a US government organisation that monitors seismic activity throughout the world, reported a 5.2 magnitude earthquake 35 km southeast of Jurm, Afghanistan. Jurm is a village in Badakhshan Province in north-eastern Afghanistan.

Moreover, strong earthquake tremors were felt on Sunday in Srinagar and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir following a magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Fayzabad in Afghanistan. The quake was reported at 11:19 am at "Lat: 36.56 and Long: 71.13, Depth: 220 Km" in Afghanistan. the National Center for Seismology said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023