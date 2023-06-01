Left Menu

Mother, child among three killed in latest Russian strike on Kyiv

The strike killed a 9-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother, and a 33-year-old woman, and injured 12 others.

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:50 IST
Three killed in Russian strike on Kyiv (Source: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Three people including a mother and her child were on Thursday killed in the latest Russian strike on Kyiv, after they had tried to enter a bomb shelter that was closed, CNN reported. The strike killed a 9-year-old girl, her 34-year-old mother, and a 33-year-old woman, and injured 12 others.

Though Kyiv's air defences destroyed all ten Russian missiles launched overnight, but falling debris from the missiles caused damage to buildings and killed several civilians, as per CNN. The deaths sparked anger in Kyiv post reports that those killed had tried to enter a bomb shelter that was closed.

Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said police will now patrol bomb shelters during night-time air raid alarms to ensure they are open. Ukraine's home affairs minister Ihor Klymenko said closed bomb shelters during the war are "not just indifference," but "a crime", as per CNN. CNN recently reported that Russia's war in Ukraine has reverberated dramatically back onto its own territory on Wednesday, with a "massive" shelling in Belgorod injuring four people and preliminary information indicating a drone crashed and ignited a fire at an oil refinery farther south.

According to the governor of Shebekino, a settlement in the border district of Belgorod, eight apartment buildings, four homes, a school and two administrative buildings were damaged during the shelling, as the oblast becomes a hotbed of wandering violence. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Russia's Belgorod region, said there was more shelling of a border area later Wednesday, which he blamed on Ukrainian forces.

"The situation in Shebekino is not getting better. There is shelling on Shebekino, there is a fire at one of the industrial enterprises," Gladkov said in a live broadcast, as per CNN. A day before (Tuesday), Gladkov said one person was killed and two were injured in an attack on a temporary accommodation centre.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the BRICS Ministerial in Cape Town, South Africa. The meeting comes when the West is constantly trying to make India pick sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

