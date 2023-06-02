Left Menu

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

An evacuation plane from Sudan arrived in the United Arab Emirates, carrying approximately 180 people from several countries.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:37 IST
Smoke rising over the Khartoum North Light Industrial Area, in Bahri, Sudan. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 2 (ANI/WAM): An evacuation plane from Sudan arrived in the United Arab Emirates, carrying approximately 180 people from several countries. This was the tenth UAE evacuation flight from Sudan, which has experienced violent clashes since mid-April. The UAE continues to prioritise the evacuation of the most vulnerable groups, including the sick, children, the elderly and women.

The UAE also continues to provide services to various nationals during their evacuation and stay in the city of Port Sudan. Moreover, the UAE has hosted nationals from approximately 26 different countries who were brought to the UAE on evacuation flights, which have carried 997 people since 29th April. The country has also provided all necessary care services while they are in the UAE prior to their return to their home countries. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) confirmed the success of the UAE evacuation operation as part of the country's humanitarian efforts and commitment to strengthening international cooperation and solidarity. The Ministry underscored the continuation of the UAE's humanitarian approach based on protecting civilians and facilitating aid and assistance to countries in times of need.

The Ministry affirmed the UAE's commitment to working with its partners and the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Sudanese people, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts aimed at a ceasefire, a return to the political framework and dialogue, and advancing in the transitional phase to reach the desired political stability and security in Sudan. As part of its humanitarian assistance to those affected and displaced by the conflict in Sudan, as well as for Sudanese refugees in Chad, the UAE has dispatched 10 aircraft and a ship with approximately 1,353 tonnes of food and medical supplies to Port Sudan, as well as 12 aircraft with 277 tonnes of relief supplies to neighbouring Chad. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

