Left Menu

United States "troubled, saddened" by scuffles in Senegal: State Department

Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State has said that as a strong friend and partner to Senegal, the United States is troubled and saddened by the violence and damage witnessed in many parts of the country, according to an official statement of the US Department of State.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 07:48 IST
United States "troubled, saddened" by scuffles in Senegal: State Department
Fresh protests rock Senegal as death toll climbs. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is "troubled and saddened" by the scuffles that erupted in Senegal, the State Department said on Saturday appealing all the parties to "voice their views in a peaceful manner." Matthew Miller, spokesperson for the US Department of State, has said as a strong friend and partner to Senegal, the United States is troubled and saddened by the violence and damage witnessed in many parts of the country, according to an official statement of the US Department of State.

"We offer our deep condolences to the families and friends of those who have died, and we wish a fast and full recovery of those injured," the statement added. Miller added that Senegal's strong record of democratic governance, rule of law, and peaceful coexistence is something for which the Senegalese people can be rightfully proud.

"We urge all parties to voice their views in a peaceful manner," the statement concluded. After the sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, deadly violence was witnessed in Senegal, following which the United Nations and African Union, too, appealed to maintain calm and peace, reported Al Jazeera.

As the death toll rose to 15, the army was deployed by the authorities on the streets of Dakar, the capital city. Following Sonko's two-year sentence on charges of corrupting youth, nine people were killed in the violence.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the violence and "urged all those involved to .... exercise restraint," a spokesman said, reported Al Jazeera. The African Union said Moussa Faki Mahamat, the commission's president, sharply denounced the violence and encouraged authorities to abstain from actions that "tarnish the face of Senegalese democracy, of which Africa has always been proud."

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) urged all parties to "defend the country's laudable reputation as a bastion of peace and stability". Concern over the violence was also voiced by the European Union and France, a former colonial power in Senegal.

Abdou Karim Fofana, a spokesman for the Senegal administration, claimed that "acts of vandalism and banditry" rather than "political demands" were causing the violence. The government has limited access to a number of social media and messaging sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter, in an effort to curtail online interactions. The administration said that this was done to prevent "the dissemination of hateful and subversive messages," Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023