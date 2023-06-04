India train disaster: UN chief Guterres deeply saddened by loss of lives

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his deep sadness over the loss of lives in the Odisha train accident on Friday. In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, UN chief Antonio Guterres extended his deep condolences to the families of the victims, "as well as the people and Government of India," UN news reported.

He also wished a swift and full recovery to those injured. "We are deeply saddened by news of the tragic accident in Balasore, Odisha. Our heartfelt condolences from the @UNinIndia family to those who lost loved ones. We wish those injured a speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected," the United Nations in India tweeted.

Pope Francis on Sunday also condoled the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha's Balasore in which 275 people died and over a thousand were injured. During the Sunday Angelus in Saint Peter's Square, Pope Francis remembered the victims of the train accident. "My prayer goes to the many victims of the train accident that occurred two days ago (June 2) in India. I express my closeness to the injured and their families," he said.

Condolences poured in from all across the globe after the tragic triple train mishap took place in Odisha's Balasore district. French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in the train accident at Balasore in Odisha and said his thoughts are with the families of the victims.

Macron said that France stands in solidarity with India. "My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims," the French President said in a tweet.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida said that he is "saddened" over the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha and wished speedy recovery to the injured. Russian President Vladimir Putin, too sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the train accident.

In the three-way train accident, the number of injured people reached over 1000, according to Railway officials. 17 coaches of the two trains derailed and were severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening. (ANI)

