Left Menu

Gender equality 'significantly important' for a world without hunger, says UN chief

As the situation of Afghanistan continues to deteriorate under Taliban's hardline restrictions, taking a veiled dig, UN Chief Antonio Guterres has said that gender equality is significantly essential for a world without hunger, adding accessing education will increase food security for women and girls, reported Khaama Press.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 22:28 IST
Gender equality 'significantly important' for a world without hunger, says UN chief
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate under the Taliban's hardline regime, taking a veiled dig, UN Chief Antonio Guterres has said that gender equality is essential for a world without hunger, adding accessing education will increase food security for women and girls, reported Khaama Press. In a tweet on Saturday, the UN Secretary-General stated that gender equality is a fundamental requirement that must be addressed in order to remove hunger from the globe.

He did not mention a specific country. However, at this point in time, Afghanistan, under the Taliban is facing its worst humanitarian crisis and the women of the country are denied fundamental rights. "When women and girls have access to resources and education, they will not only play a decisive role in providing food security for themselves but also for their families and community," Guterres said, according to Khaama Press.

In addition to being excluded from social interaction and public life, more than 40 per cent of women cannot produce an income for their family in comparison to prior years, Khaama Press reported. According to a World Food Programme assessment, Afghanistan is one of the nations with extreme food insecurity, with nine million people affected by severe economic difficulties and hunger.

Since the Taliban seized control once again in August 2021, the group has consistently placed restrictions on women and girls, preventing them from participating in public life, employment, or education. Taliban leaders have not only disregarded international calls for women and girls to be given access to education and employment. Apparently, they have also issued warnings to other nations not to meddle in Afghanistan's domestic affairs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023