Left Menu

First edition of India-France-UAE trilateral maritime exercise to witness advanced air defence drill

The first edition of the trilateral maritime exercise between India, France and UAE is set to witness a wide range of naval operations such as surface warfare, involving tactical firing and drills, and advanced air defence exercises.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 08-06-2023 23:41 IST
First edition of India-France-UAE trilateral maritime exercise to witness advanced air defence drill
First edition of India-France-UAE trilateral maritime exercise. (Photo: ANI//Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first edition of the trilateral maritime exercise between India, France and UAE is set to witness a wide range of naval operations such as surface warfare, involving tactical firing and drills, and advanced air defence exercises. "Maiden #India-#France-#UAE trilateral #MaritimePartnershipExercise commenced #07Jun in the Gulf of Oman. #INSTarkash & French Ship #FSSurcouf both with integral helos, French Rafale aircraft & UAE Navy MPA are participating in the exercise. @MarineNationale @DefenceMinIndia @IN_WNC," the Indian Navy tweeted.

The first edition of the India, France and UAE Maritime Partnership Exercise commenced on June 7 in the Gulf of Oman, said Indian Navy in a Statement. "INS Tarkash and French Ship Surcouf both with integral helicopters, French Rafale aircraft and UAE Navy Maritime Patrol Aircraft are participating in the two-day exercise," Indian Navy Statement.

The two-day trilateral exercise will include a wide range of naval operations, including surface warfare, which will consist of tactical firing and drills for missile engagements on surface targets, helicopter cross-deck landing operations, advanced air defence exercises, and boarding operations. "The exercise would also include cross-embarkation of personnel for exchange of best practices," the Indian Navy said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023