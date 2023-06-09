Afghanistan demands "immediate attention, resolution" on arrest of Afghan refugees in Pakistan

The Diplomatic Mission of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has demanded "immediate attention" and "resolution" on the arrest of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. An appeal has been made to the United Nations Higher Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and other relevant international organisations to provide support in effectively managing the Afghan refugee situation.

"The Diplomatic and Consular Missions of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan express grave concern regarding recent reports of the arrest of Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Afghanistan has faced significant political, security, and economic challenges over the past decades including recently as a result of the forced takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, leading many Afghan citizens to seek refuge in neighboring countries like Pakistan, in search of safety and stability," read a statement of the Diplomatic and Consular Missions of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. These refugees have endured immense hardships, leaving their homes, families, and livelihoods behind, and have relied on the hospitality of their neighboring nations for support, the statement added.

"We commend Pakistan for hosting a large number of Afghan refugees over the years. We recognize the burden this has placed on Pakistan and express our gratitude for their generosity. However, we are deeply troubled by reports of Afghan refugees being detained and arrested in Pakistan. These actions violate international human rights standards and are against the principles of compassion and solidarity that have characterized the relationship between our countries," said Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan's ambassador to India. He also urged the Pakistani authorities to ensure the protection of the rights and dignity of Afghan refugees, in line with international law and humanitarian principles.

Mamundzay added that he firmly believes that a cooperative approach, guided by international law, human rights, and compassion, is crucial "in resolving the challenges faced by Afghan refugees and strengthening the bonds between our nations". "We remain committed to collaborating with the Government of Pakistan, international organizations, and the broader international community to ensure the safety, dignity, and well-being of Afghan refugees and to achieve a sustainable solution to the ongoing refugee crisis," the statement quoted him as saying. (ANI)

