Shilpak N Ambule is new High Commissioner of India to Singapore

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday appointed Shilpak N Ambule as the next High Commissioner of India to Singapore. Earlier, Ambule was serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Ministry of External Affairs informed in a press release, "Dr Shilpak N. Ambule (IFS: 2002) presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Singapore." He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)