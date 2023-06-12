Afghanistan: IS claims responsibility for Badakhshan mosque bombing

The Islamic State group or Daesh has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on Thursday inside a mosque in the northern Badakhshan province of Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported. At least 13 people were killed and 30 others were injured in the explosion that took place inside Nabawi Mosque in Badakhshan province on Thursday. The explosion occured during a memorial service of Taliban provincial deputy governor Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi.

In a statement, the Islamic State in Khorasan Province said that the attacker had targeted the service near the Nabawi Mosque in Faizabad city of Badakhshan province on Thursday, Khaama Press reported. Daesh in a statement claimed that at least 20 senior Taliban officials were killed and 50 others were injured. Daesh's statement has indicated higher casualties than those announced by Taliban authorities.

Taliban's provincial deputy governor Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi was killed in a car bombing in Faizabad on Tuesday. A memorial service was organized in his honour on Thursday. The Islamic State also claimed responsibility for the incident, which claimed the life of a Taliban official's driver and injured ten others. Since the Taliban took control over Afghanistan in August 2021, the Daesh group has increased its attacks on Taliban officials, foreign nationals and ordinary people, Khaama Press reported.

The Islamic State has taken responsibility for several attacks in Afghanistan, particularly on Pakistani missions, Chinese travellers and the Russian embassy in Kabul. In December last year, the provincial police commander of Badakhshan was killed in a car bombing while he was heading to his work. Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to an Afghan publication.

In May this year, at least 16 people were injured after a heavy explosion rocked the Baghlan province of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. The explosion, took place in Pole-Khomri city of Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan, according to the report. The injured were sent to a local hospital for treatment.

Taliban officials have not commented on the blast yet, according to the Afghan publication. No individual or group has claimed responsibility. (ANI)

