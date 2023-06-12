Left Menu

Bhutan's Queen Mother inaugurates 'Bhutan TSHAR Institute' to support bamboo artisans

The institute has been funded by the SAARC Development Fund and it aims to provide livelihood opportunities for bamboo artisans, farmers, youth, and rural communities in Bhutan.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 07:38 IST
Bhutan's Queen Mother inaugurates 'Bhutan TSHAR Institute' to support bamboo artisans
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bhutan

Bhutan's Queen Mother Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck virtually inaugurated Bhutan TSHAR Institute in Kalapang Gewog of Bhutan's Monggar district on Sunday, The Bhutan Live reported. The institute has been established by Tarayana Foundation as part of the project "Promoting Integrated Bamboo-Based Enterprises Development among SAARC Countries," The Bhutan Live reported. The institute has been funded by the SAARC Development Fund and it aims to provide livelihood opportunities for bamboo artisans, farmers, youth, and rural communities in Bhutan.

The institute will offer training and employment prospects in the bamboo industry, with a focus on youth, women, artisans, and farmers. It will help in skills development and provide raw materials, design assistance and market access, The Bhutan Live reported. Sonam Gyeltshen, field officer of Tarayana Foundation, stressed that rural communities will benefit from the institute. Gyeltshen said, "With the establishment of this institute, various initiatives and training programmes will be organised. Thus, rural communities will greatly benefit from the institute, while ensuring the production of high-quality bamboo products," according to The Bhutan Live report.

Bamboo artisans who are currently participating in the Tarayana Foundation's annual fair in Thimphu have welcomed the establishment of the institute. According to the artisans, the institute presents opportunities for them and also helps in preserving the bamboo works tradition. Tshering Jamtsho, a bamboo artisan, said that they have an abundance of bamboo in Zhemgang. According to Jamtsho, their parents were bamboo artisans, however, over time they have lost the art of bamboo working tradition. Tshering Jamtsho said that Bhutan's Queen Mother's initiative will immensely benefit bamboo artisans.

Pema Wangmo, another bamboo artisan, said, "Currently, I create almost everything using my bare hands. Therefore, I hope to enrol in the institute and learn how to operate the machine. By doing so, I believe I can expand my business further," The Bhutan Live reported. The Tarayana Foundation plans to engage interested youth and communities in accessing the services of the institute. The Tarayana Foundation aims to collaborate with the DeSuung Skilling Programme in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023