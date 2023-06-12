NIA releases videos of attempted vandalisation of Indian high commission in UK to identify anti-social elements

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released over 2 hours of CCTV footage of the attempted vandalisation of the Indian High Commission in London, United Kingdom by anti-national elements. NIA has appealed to the public to provide information regarding the people seen in the CCTV footage to the agency in the public interest.

The NIA has released CCTV footage of the Khalistani attack, given a WhatsApp number as well seeking info on the vandalisers, while promising to keep the identity of the informant secret. A request for information from NIA read, "CCTV footage of the attack by anti-national elements on High Commission of India London, which happened on 19.03.2023 is uploaded above. All the members of the public are requested to provide any information regarding the persons seen in the footage to the NIA in the public interest. Information may be provided on Whatsapp No +91 7290009373. The identity of the informant shall be kept secret."

Notably, a pro-Khalistan protestor in London climbed the High Commission of India's balcony and pulled down the Indian flag on March 19. A video of the same incident went viral on social media. In the then-viral video, the Khalistani protestor can be seen on the balcony attempting to bring down the Indian flag. At the end of the video, another man reaches the balcony from inside to avert any more harm to the flag.

The Indian community on March 19 held a large gathering in front of the Indian High Commission in London against the "disrespectful act" of Khalistan supporters towards the Indian flag and demanded that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and the British government act against the perpetrators at the earliest. The desecration of the Indian Flag led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled here in Britain. Expats from all across the UK travelled to London to express their solidarity with the Indian Flag and with the unity of India. The gathering resoundingly debunked the idea of Khalistan, saying there are no takers for it.

A case was registered by the Delhi Police on March 24 in connection with protests in front of the Indian High Commission in London on March 19. "On receipt of a report from the Ministry of External Affairs on the incident at Indian High Commission, London on March 19, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action," said an official statement.

The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned after the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom was vandalised. The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission in London earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs said earlier. British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom. He condemned the "disgraceful acts" and called them totally unacceptable.

"I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted. (ANI)

