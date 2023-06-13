Left Menu

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina sends seasonal mangoes as gifts to Prez Murmu, PM Modi

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent fresh seasonal mangoes as gifts to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhaka Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
She also gave mangoes to Sonia Gandhi, the former leader of the Indian National Congress, and other dignitaries, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, reported Dhaka Tribune. This year, the gift baskets included well-known mango kinds including Himsagar and Langra, primarily from the Rajshahi region of Bangladesh, which is famous for growing tasty, high-quality mangoes.

She also gave mangoes to Sonia Gandhi, the former leader of the Indian National Congress, and other dignitaries, according to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, reported Dhaka Tribune. This year, the gift baskets included well-known mango kinds including Himsagar and Langra, primarily from the Rajshahi region of Bangladesh, which is famous for growing tasty, high-quality mangoes.

Fortunately, summer is the season when mangoes, a fruit that is also a storehouse of nutrients, start to ripen. The Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi delivered the gifts to the offices of the respective dignitaries, the Dhaka Tribune reported. (ANI)

