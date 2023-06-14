Dubai Customs meets with Turkish delegation to discuss further trade cooperation

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], June 14 (ANI/WAM): During an extensive meeting organised by Dubai Customs with an economic and diplomatic delegation from Turkey, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, the Director General of Dubai Customs and the CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, confirmed that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Turkey leads to a new era of economic and commercial recovery. He also stated that it will contribute to greater flexibility in supply and delivery chains, given the pivotal and important role played by the UAE and Turkey in international trade. Dubai Customs supports the UAE's economic partnership agreements by providing world-class trade facilitation services and customs systems.

The delegation from Turkey was headed by Anwar Shilan, Consul-General of the Republic of Turkey, and included the Turkish Business Council and a number of Turkish companies in Dubai. This meeting is part of a series of intensive meetings held by Dubai Customs with its trade partners to increase foreign trade in Dubai, in line with Dubai's economic agenda D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The agenda aims to enhance the components of the economic sector in Dubai and the UAE, raise competitiveness, develop sustainable development, and double the value of foreign trade in Dubai by investing in Dubai's unique and strategic location.

During the virtual meeting, Musabih commended the diplomatic entities and the Turkish Business Council for their efforts in enhancing cooperation and coordination with Dubai Customs. He confirmed that the "Ertibat" initiative, launched by the Government Department, aims to improve relations with trade partners, and it has held 72 meetings since its launch in 2012. Dubai Customs seeks to maximise trade exchange with friendly states and provides leading customs services and programmes, such as the cross-border e-commerce platform and the Authorised Economic Operator, which is a federal programme at the level of the UAE that links the country commercially with the world's countries. Companies that join the programme can easily access their goods to global markets, especially the markets of countries that have signed mutual recognition agreements. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih invited Turkish companies operating in the UAE to join the programme to benefit from its multiple advantages.

Anwar Shilan, the Consul General of the Republic of Turkey, confirmed that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement would enhance mutual trade exchange between Turkey and the UAE by promoting cooperation in many strategic sectors. He also stated that it would open the door to increasing investments in both countries, where the number of Turkish companies operating in the UAE is expected to increase in the near future, as there are currently 620 companies. Anwar Shilan expressed his great appreciation for Dubai Customs' efforts in providing the best trade facilities and commercial services. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)