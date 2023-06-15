Left Menu

India has potential to become one of superpowers of world: Publicis Groupe chairman

Speaking to ANI, Maurice Levy said, "India has the potential to become one of the superpowers of the world for several reasons. The first is population. It is a population of entrepreneurs and innovators. They can create, invent, disrupt and the last, but not the least aspect is that they have a big heart."

Maurice Levy, VivaTech founder and Chairman of Publicis Groupe (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By India has the potential for becoming one of the superpowers of the world. It has the world's largest population, innovators and giving back to society, Maurice Levy, VivaTech founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe, said after the inauguration of the India Pavilion at Europe's biggest startup event being organised in Paris.

Speaking to ANI, Maurice Levy said, "India has the potential to become one of the superpowers of the world for several reasons. The first is population. It is a population of entrepreneurs and innovators. They can create, invent, disrupt and the last, but not the least aspect is that they have a big heart." He further said, "India is making huge strides in the area of cyber security. When you look at the difference in a few years of what happened in India, it is absolutely fantastic because India was almost nowhere when it came to cyber security. And now it is one of the major players in the world."

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France on July 14 on the national day of France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Levy said, "The relationship between India and France is a relationship of alliance, partnership & mutual respect." He further said, "We are extremely honoured to have Prime Minister Modi come for Bastille Day. We are extremely pleased because this is strengthening the alliance and the partnership between President Macron and PM Modi, between France & India and fostering the development of our economies: Maurice Levy, Vivatech founder and Publicis Groupe chairman on PM Modi to attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on 14 July 2023 in Paris."

India's Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf inaugurated India Pavilion at Europe's biggest start-up and Technology event Viva Technology which started on Wednesday. India was the Country of the Year at VivaTech in 2022. This year, around 70 Indian startups are participating in the event under the leadership of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department (MEITY) & Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt of India.

While inaugurating the India Pavilion on Wednesday, Ambassador Ashraf highlighted the reason why India is important to VivaTech. "We are doing of course a revolution in the digital public infrastructure which has become which has really become a source of inspiration for the rest of the world for attaining Sustainable Development Goals. We have the world's third-largest ecosystem and the second-largest pool of artificial intelligence engineers and specialists. We have today 40 per cent of all R&D and engineering hubs of the world in India," said the envoy. (ANI)

