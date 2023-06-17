Left Menu

Afghanistan among worst countries in Human Trafficking, says US report

The United Nations (UN) Department of State released its annual report on the situation of human trafficking across the world, mentioning that Afghanistan comes among the worst countries in human trafficking, Khaama Press reported.

The US State Department released its annual report on the situation of human trafficking across the world, saying that Afghanistan is among the worst countries in human trafficking, Khaama Press reported. According to the newly published report, millions of people are exploited every year by human trafficking groups.

As per the 2023 report by the US Department of State, Afghanistan and 10 other countries have a policy of human trafficking in the form of government programmes, forced labour, sexual slavery in government camps and recruiting child soldiers. Along with Afghanistan, the other ten countries are Iran, Turkmenistan, Cuba, North Korea, Syria, China, South Sudan, Burma, Eretria and Russia as per Khaama Press. Moreover, Afghanistan is among the list of countries in which armed groups have been supported.

In a message posted on the State Department's website, the US Secretary of States Antony Blinken said on Thursday that millions of people are exploited within and outside borders every year as per Khaama Press. This year's report on human trafficking is a comprehensive overview of the human trafficking situation around the world, according to Blinken.

Furthermore, Afghan nationals are considered to be the most vulnerable people exploited by human trafficking groups in Afghanistan and overseas due to the late regime change, prolonged political instability, and economic and security issues, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

