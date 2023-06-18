UAE: Fujairah's ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

Fujairah [United Arab Emirates], June 18 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also sent a similar message to King Salman. (ANI/WAM)

