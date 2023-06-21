PM Modi meets co-founder of Bridgewater Associates, highlights reforms taken to foster economic growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Ray Dalio, an investor, author, and co-founder of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates in New York, on Tuesday. During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted reforms undertaken by the Indian government to foster economic growth, including the reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of a large number of legal provisions. Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "A fruitful meeting between PM @narendramodi & investor, author and co-founder of hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates @RayDalio."

"PM highlighted reforms undertaken by the government to foster economic growth, including reduction of compliances and decriminalisation of a large number of legal provisions. PM invited @RayDalio for further investing in India," he added. PM Modi, who is in the US for a four-day visit to the US, had also met Professor Paul Romer, and American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson.

Professor Paul Romer said, "It was a great meeting. We talked about the importance of successful urban development. He understands these issues very well. PM articulated it very well that urbanisation is not a problem. It's an opportunity. I take this as a slogan. India can show the way to the World on the authentication front with programs like Aadhaar." PM Modi and American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator Neil De Grasse Tyson exchanged views on inculcating scientific temperament among youth. Discussed at length India's rapid progress in the space sector including various space exploration missions being undertaken by India.

Tyson said, "I was delighted to spend time in the company of a head of state who is as scientifically thoughtful as is Prime Minister Modi. I was delighted to hear about future programs that he has in mind. I'm quite sure I'm not alone when I say the potential for what India can accomplish knows no limits. So I see a very bright future for India." "PM also highlighted the potential of academic collaboration and private participation in space sector between & under India's National Space Policy," Bagchi said in a tweet.

"A stimulating exchange of views between PM @narendramodi & eminent economist and Nobel laureate Prof @paulmromer. Discussions touched upon India's digital journey, including the use of Aadhar and innovative tools like Digilocker. Talks also covered various initiatives being undertaken by India for urban development," he added. Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Modi arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and received a grand reception.

PM Modi received a rousing welcome on Tuesday from the Indian diaspora at the Hotel Lotte where he will be staying during his trip to New York. "Bharat Mata ki Jai," slogans reverberated at the hotel as people from the Indian diaspora cheered and waved their flags seeing the Prime Minister.

PM Modi will attend Yoga Day celebrations at the UN headquarters on June 21. PM Modi will then travel to Washington DC and will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will host a State Dinner in honour of the Prime Minister the same evening. The Prime Minister will also address a Joint Sitting of the US Congress on the same day.

On June 23, the Prime Minister will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by US Vice President Kamala Harris and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In addition to official engagements, the Prime Minister is scheduled to have several interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian diaspora. (ANI)

