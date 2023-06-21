Kazakhstan: Second meeting of National Kurultai held under theme 'Just Kazakhstan - Responsible Citizen'

The second meeting of the National Kurultai (National Congress) was held under the theme 'Just Kazakhstan - Responsible Citizen' on June 17, 2023, in the city of Turkestan. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech at the meeting which covered the country's social development, the current tasks facing the country, and priorities for the future. He proposed a number of initiatives and proposals for the further development of the country, a Kazakhstan Embassy release said.

On the education of the younger generation, President Tokayev said it is important to strengthen measures aimed at improving educational work. The problem of domestic violence is on the agenda and people who have committed such offences must be held accountable in accordance with the law, he said.

"It is necessary that the schools should serve not only as a place of knowledge and enlightenment but also as an educational institution. Along with knowledge, the teacher's task is to instil in the student humanistic values. In every child, it is necessary to engrain a sense of patriotism. It is critical to revitalize the work of children's and youth organizations. Patriotism is defined as a person who constantly takes care of his neighbourhood," he said. President Tokayev said it is critical to instil in children a strong ecological culture and to set a good example of environmental stewardship.

"It is necessary to create conditions for schoolchildren to visit theatres, museums, and historical sites in order for them to grow spiritually. Students should be given lectures on comprehensive personal development. It is necessary to nip in the bud the production and distribution of drugs. It is necessary to take urgent and systemic measures to combat vaping and various types of e-cigarettes, which has become a dangerous phenomenon." On promotion of Kazakhstan's cultural heritage, President Tokayev said that to modernize the country, it is necessary to effectively use the capabilities of soft power, including through the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development 'KazAID' under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said the Burabay and Markakol natural reserves, as well as the Orteke musical and puppet art, have been included on the UNESCO list, which will make a significant contribution to the worldwide promotion of the natural and cultural heritage of Kazakhstan. The release said President Tokayev has supported the proposal to give the mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yassawi in Turkestan the status of a national historical and cultural monument.

The fifth World Nomad Games will take place in Kazakhstan next year, which will contribute to the development of national sports. On the state language, the Kazakhstan President said that favourable conditions have been created for representatives of various ethnic groups to use their mother tongues and this approach will remain.

"In addition to being a regular means of communication, the Kazakh language should be transformed into a language of science and education. The Kazakh language will progressively develop, acting as a main factor in the consolidation of all of the people of Kazakhstan," he said. Referring to political and socio-economic reforms, President Tokayev said constitutional reform has strengthened the foundation of the state and set a far-reaching democratic vector for the development of the country.

He said strategic stability and effectiveness of the political system has increased, made it more fair, open and competitive and Kazakhstan has become the only country in our wider region that has carried out such substantial changes in the political system in such a short time. On social values, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan must harmoniously combine its traditional values with modern cultural norms.

"New social ethics should be based on the values of unity and stability, justice and solidarity, law and order, trust and responsibility. Values should become the embodiment of patriotism, humanity, the cult of knowledge, professionalism, thrift and diligence," he said according to the Kazakhstan Embassy release. President Tokayev said a just Kazakhstan can only be built by responsible citizens. "Just Kazakhstan and Responsible Citizen are two interrelated concepts, which should always be considered as the unshakable pillars of the country."

On strengthening the historical self-consciousness of the nation, he said the multi-volume research publication on the history of Kazakhstan plays a key role in the formation of a canonical image of their past. "The multi-volume book on the history of Kazakhstan should be completed by the middle of next year. It is necessary to identify a single list of outstanding figures in the nation's history. They will become one of the key markers of the country's national identity at home and abroad," he said.

According to the release, the Kazakhstan President said "it is necessary to stop the practice of assigning to various objects the names of figures of the Soviet period, whose biographies are purposefully mythologized in favour of someone's personal interests and preferences". On the work of the state apparatus, the President said the goal is to strengthen local self-governance and give more autonomy to civil servants.

He said ministers, akims (mayors/governors) and other civil servants must combine two main qualities - professionalism and patriotism and that the president is not a sacred figure who stands above the people. On improving the efficiency of information policy and developing the creative industry, President Tokayev said it is crucial to publish as many books as possible, reflecting Kazakhstan's specific features and corresponding to the country's national interests.

It is necessary to start implementing a new program "Children's Library." A special list of books covering various periods and genres of Kazakh literature should be compiled and works from this list must be available for all children, he said. The Kazakhstan President said the development of domestic cinema needs a new outlook and a new impetus. For example, a digital system for determining the number of cinema visitors should be created, the film industry should be treated as a separate sector of the economy and it is necessary to reform the cinema sector in a comprehensive way in close cooperation with experts, he said.

Referring to expert and analytical support for state policy, he said effective public administration depends on the quality of analytical support. He said the state urgently requires comprehensive research and recommendations to address social problems and ensure the country's comprehensive progress. Expert organizations must analyze all areas of the country's development since independence and identify the causes and consequences of mistakes that were made.

On the development of the border regions, he said not one inch of the country's land will be given to foreigners. President Tokayev reinstated the Katon-Karagai, Markakol and Makanchi districts, which is very important in terms of national security, the release said.

Referring to state symbols, he said the coats of arms of the country's regions and cities must be brought to a common denominator. It is necessary to streamline the system of development and approval of regional symbols, making it uniform for all regions, the President said.

On state awards, he said it is necessary to give a number of state orders the names of outstanding figures of Kazakhstan's people. Next year, on Republic Day, Kazakhstan will celebrate the merits of distinguished citizens with orders named after historical figures.

On June 14, 2022, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree establishing the National Kurultai, a civic institution and a key presidential consultative and advisory body, which replaced the previous National Council of Public Trust with more relevant and broader functions. The first meeting of the national kurultai was held in the Ulytau Region on June 16, 2022. While the National Council of Public Trust discussed current social and economic problems and issues of political reform, the National Kurultai considers long-term issues related to the development of social consolidation on the basis of national values, the release said.

It said National Kurultai consists of government representatives, civil society groups, experts, as well as members of regional public councils. The Council aims to generate new ideas and suggestions to ensure social consolidation, unity, and development of Kazakhstan. Its meetings with the participation of President Tokayev are held annually. The Kurultai also aims to expand public involvement in decision-making, the release said, adding that all citizens can send their proposals to the Kurultai through an online platform. (ANI)

