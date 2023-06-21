57 blasphemy cases registered in Pakistan from January to May 2023: Report

At least 57 cases of alleged blasphemy have been registered in Pakistan from January to May 2023, Eurasia Review reported, adding that the highest number of such cases, 28 in total, were reported in Punjab while Sindh followed with 16 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 8 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with 5. Two Christian teenagers, identified as Adil Baber and Simon Masih, were recently accused of blasphemy in Lahore, Pakistan. The allegations against them were levelled by the police constable Zahid Sohail, soon after he had indulged in an altercation with the young accusers on May 28.

According to the registered First Information Report (FIR) No 902/23, Sohail alleged that the boys uttered blasphemous remarks against the Holy Name of the Prophet Muhammad while he was walking to a mosque to pray. Adil Baber is 18 years old while Simon Masih is 14.

The accused's families denied the allegations, claiming it was the result of a personal dispute between the two boys and Sohail, as they had a previous altercation. Moreover, the families argued that during the initial confrontation, witnesses present at the scene demanded evidence to substantiate the claims but none was reportedly provided at the time of the arrest. The family, while demanding a free trial, urged the authorities to address their concerns about the fairness and objectivity of the investigation process, with questions surrounding the potential bias given that the accuser is also a police officer.

Human Rights activist Joseph Jansen and chairperson of Voice for Justice, condemned the incident, adding that the increase in the misuse of the blasphemy laws and its use as a retaliation act to settle personal disputes must be stopped, as numerous people languish in prisons for years until the courts finally realize the miscarriage of justice and set them free, Eurasia Review reported. Further, according to the report, a fair trial is the right of every citizen guaranteed in the constitution of Pakistan and the protection of accusers until proven guilty is the responsibility of the state.

Jansen further asked for a proactive response from the authorities to safeguard the young boys and their families during and after the legal proceedings, as such fabricated accusations often lead to the climate of mob violence and vigilante justice targeting religious minorities. (ANI)

