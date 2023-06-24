Kenya: INS Sunayna visits Mombasa to strengthen bilateral ties

INS Sunayna visited Mombasa, Kenya from June 20-23 for strengthening bilateral ties with maritime neighbours on the theme of Ocean Ring of Yoga. INS Sunayna is a Saryu-class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy.

On arrival, the ship was received by representatives of the India High Commission. The Commanding Officer called upon Brigadier YS Abdi, Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy and highlighted the significance of Yoga towards bringing the world together. On the occasion of International Day of Yoga on 21 Jun 23, a joint Yoga session was conducted on board with the participation of Indian Navy personnel and Kenyan Defence Forces.

A Maritime Partnership Exercise was also conducted between the two navies. The crew of both Indian and Kenya Navy conducted drills in Firefighting and Damage Control, boarding exercises, asymmetric threat simulations and VBSS during the harbour phase. A 'HADR capsule' was also conducted on board for the Kenya Navy. A reception in the honour of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of Kenyan Defence Forces, General Francis Ogolla, was hosted on board Sunayna by Vice Admiral Sanjay Mahindru, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff.

The event was attended by HE Ms Namgya Khampa, High Commissioner of India, Nairobi. During his address, the CDF conveyed his gratitude towards friendly gesture by the Indian Navy in training the Kenya Navy personnel and expressed his commitment towards continuous cooperation between both the countries.

The DCNS gifted 200 life jackets to Maj Gen Jimson Muthai, Commander of the Kenya Navy. In line with the Indian Navy's social outreach activities and community wellbeing, provisions were distributed to an orphanage at Mombasa. On departure from Mombasa, INS Sunayna undertook Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Kenya Naval Ship Jasiri on 23 Jun 23. The visit to Mombasa reaffirms the strong and longstanding relationship between India & Kenya and will further consolidate bilateral cooperation in the maritime domain. (ANI)

