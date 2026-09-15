Brendan Taylor: A Legacy in Cricket's Hall of Fame

Brendan Taylor, the Zimbabwe cricket stalwart, has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's landmark to become the longest-serving one-day international player.

On Tuesday, Taylor fielded against Australia in Harare, marking 22 years and four months in the ODI arena, overshadowing Tendulkar's 22 years and three months.

Though Tendulkar remains the ODI's highest run-scorer and most capped player, Taylor's 11 centuries in 207 games have etched his name in Zimbabwe's cricket history. After a hiatus due to retirement and a subsequent suspension, Taylor's return in 2025 coincides with Zimbabwe's plans to co-host the ODI World Cup.