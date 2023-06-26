Left Menu

American University of Sharjah introduces new Master of Arts in International Studies

American University of Sharjah (AUS) has announced a new Master of Arts in International Studies now being offered through the university's College of Arts and Sciences (CAS).

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 11:07 IST
American University of Sharjah introduces new Master of Arts in International Studies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sharjah [UAE], June 26 (ANI/WAM): American University of Sharjah (AUS) has announced a new Master of Arts in International Studies now being offered through the university's College of Arts and Sciences (CAS). Scheduled to commence in the upcoming fall semester, the newly launched programme aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge for a successful career in international affairs. Graduates will be well-prepared to pursue diverse professional paths, including roles in foreign service, diplomacy, trade, international aid, international law, international development, global finance, and other related fields.

The comprehensive curriculum of the Master of Arts in International Studies encompasses a deep understanding of historical events that have shaped the existing global order. Moreover, students will explore contemporary developments influencing the dynamics between countries and organisations on regional and global scales. The programme will place significant emphasis on examining historical issues that impact present-day relations in the Middle East, particularly within the Gulf region. Furthermore, it will analyse how ongoing negotiations and agreements will affect both state and non-state actors in the foreseeable future.

"The Master of Arts in International Studies programme offers a multidisciplinary education that trains the next generation of global leaders and change-makers in the creation of innovative, impactful, and ethical solutions to contemporary global challenges," said Dr. Mahmoud Anabtawi, Dean of the AUS College of Arts and Sciences. Students will be able to focus on the areas of international studies of greatest interest to them, whether it is the environment, politics, globalisation, human rights, global migration, conflict or international law and organisations.

Emphasis is placed on linking theory with real-world learning, preparing students for career success upon graduation. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023