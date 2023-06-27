UAE: Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote prevention

Dubai [UAE], June 27 (ANI/WAM): Experts emphasised the urgent need for regional and global collaboration to combat the illicit drug trade and mitigate its widespread impact. Addressing transnational crimes that endanger the personal safety and community well-being, they stressed the importance of enhancing the skills of customs inspectors, upgrading systems and inspection equipment to effectively detect smuggling attempts

Equally vital is the promotion of awareness regarding the severe consequences of substance abuse through interactive workshops for students, empowering diverse groups with knowledge and fostering prevention measures. Experts were speaking during the thought-provoking session on "Sharing Experiences and Best Practices in Fighting Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" at the Dubai Customs Drug Control Forum.

The event, held under the patronage of Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs and CEO of Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, marked the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. The United Nations chose the empowering slogan "Putting People First: Ending Stigma and Discrimination, Promoting Prevention" for this year's commemoration, while the UAE's National Anti-Drug Council adopted the engaging slogan "Join Us to Prevent It" as an expression of the nation's commitment to this global observance.

The forum witnessed the active participation of esteemed local and regional entities, including the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Border Security, the Regional Intelligence Exchange Office for the Middle East (RILO), Jordan Customs, Irada Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre in Dubai, and the National Rehabilitation Centre. The forum witnessed the presence of 100 experts from various relevant organisations, shedding light on the remarkable endeavours undertaken by Dubai Customs in its relentless fight against drug smuggling. With a highly skilled workforce and state-of-the-art systems, Dubai Customs has established itself as a global leader in combating this illicit trade.

Yousef Al Hashimi, Acting Executive Director of, the Customer Management Division, warmly welcomed the forum participants, emphasising the significant impact of the UAE's visionary leadership in combating the drug menace and protecting society from its perils. As the first line of defence, Dubai Customs is steadfast in its commitment to realising the goals outlined in its 2021-2026 strategic plan for global customs excellence. This commitment is reinforced by a qualified team of customs officers and the deployment of cutting-edge detection and inspection devices across customs centres. The cumulative efforts and expertise of Dubai Customs in customs inspection have resulted in the exposure of smugglers' tactics and the impeding of their illicit activities. Al Hashimi highlighted the grave threat posed by drug trafficking to community security and stability, with smugglers constantly evolving their methods and tools. Addressing this challenge requires enhanced collaboration and active partnerships between customs administrations and relevant security agencies, aimed at countering cross-border drug trafficking organisations and effectively controlling the spread and abuse of drugs.

The forum, overseen by Ashour Musa, Senior Manager of Public Relations and Media at Dubai Customs, delved into the imperative of enhancing global understanding of the drug issue and how increased knowledge can foster greater regional and international collaboration to mitigate its impact on health and security. Engaging in the dialogue were notable individuals including Munira bint Khaled Al Rashid, Director of the Regional Intelligence Exchange Office in the Middle East (RILO); Colonel Yazan Al Adailah, Director of Intelligence at the Jordan Customs; Dr Abdullah Al Ansari, Director of Research, Awareness, and Public Relations at Irada Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre in Dubai; Dr Saif Darwish, Senior Health Education Specialist from the National Rehabilitation Centre; and Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Support Department at Dubai Customs. Adel Al Suwaidi underscored Dubai Customs' commitment to sustainable investment in its human resources through specialised training programs designed to enhance inspectors' skills in detecting various forms and types of drugs. Furthermore, the department equips Dubai's customs centres with cutting-edge scanning and inspection devices. For instance, the Jebel Ali Customs Centre and TECOM have been equipped with a pioneering state-of-the-art system for examining and inspecting heavy and light vehicles, large equipment, and yachts using X-ray technology. This significant upgrade empowers the centre to bolster its inspection capabilities, expedite procedures, and enhance operational efficiency. The advanced system substantially reduces manual inspection time from around 6 hours to a mere 5 minutes, incorporating tailored specifications in response to Dubai Customs' requirements, enabling the scanning of vehicles and heavy equipment with dimensions up to 5.9 by 5.5 metres.

During the panel discussion, Munira bint Khaled Al Rashid emphasised the crucial need for intelligence sharing on customs seizures and combating cross-border smuggling. She highlighted the vital role played by the regional office "RILO" in exchanging information and expertise on customs seizures. The office also provides support and assistance to local contact offices in member countries, ensuring the accuracy of regional seizure information and issuing specialised analyses to support customs administrations. Colonel Yazan Al Adailah underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation and strategic partnerships, both locally and internationally, to effectively address the smuggling of prohibited substances across borders. He proudly shared that the Jordanian Customs successfully uncovered a sophisticated concealment of approximately half a ton of Captagon tablets--around six million pills--hidden within a shipment of dates.

Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari highlighted the achievements of the Irada Rehabilitation and Treatment Centre in helping individuals reintegrate into society by securing employment opportunities after overcoming addiction. Dr Saif Darwish delved into the significant role society plays in preventing psychological influences and discussed the various stages and challenges individuals face during their recovery journey. (ANI/WAM)

