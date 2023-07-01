UAE: Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises and exclusive discounts

Sharjah [Israel], July 1 (ANI/WAM): The highly anticipated Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023, organised annually by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), commenced on Saturday, marking the start of a 65-day extravaganza filled with promotions, mega discounts, entertainment events, and valuable prizes across the emirate. Considered one of the key events in Sharjah's annual retail calendar, this year's edition holds special significance as it celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Sharjah Summer Promotions under the slogan "Ya Hala Bsaifna in Sharjah" (Welcome Summer in Sharjah).

To commemorate this milestone, residents and visitors will enjoy discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 75 per cent on renowned international brands, along with attractive promotions at shopping malls and stores throughout Sharjah. Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 rewards shoppers spending AED 100 or more with a chance to win a wide range of prizes.

The Sharjah Chamber has allocated vouchers worth over AED 100,000, as well as hotel packages, tourist packages, and a grand draw for a brand-new Nissan Patrol 2023. Additionally, shopping malls across the emirate have dedicated valuable prizes for participants.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber, said that this year, the Emirate of Sharjah is set to immerse itself in a vibrant and festive summer atmosphere, bringing joy to both residents and visitors during the Sharjah Summer Promotions. "Celebrating its milestone 20th anniversary, the event stands as one of the emirate's most significant commercial happenings." Al Awadi added. He noted that retailers and shopping centres are eagerly participating to capitalise on the heightened spending trends during this season filled with enticing events, discounts, competitive prices, and prizes, as well as a plethora of recreational activities catering to diverse age groups and visitors.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, stated that this year's edition will be exceptional in every aspect, reflecting the Chamber's commitment to organising successful festivals and performances throughout the year. "With over five decades of experience in organising leading economic events, the Sharjah Chamber collaborates with its strategic partners from the public and private sectors to bolster the retail sector, drive economic growth, and encourage businesses both within and outside the emirate to invest, expand, and establish companies."

Shattaf also emphasised the importance of strengthening Sharjah's tourism presence to solidify its position as the leading attraction in the region. Meanwhile, Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations and Marketing Department, SCCI, said that that Sharjah Summer Promotions has become the perfect destination for those seeking a blend of shopping, savings, and cultural experiences, given the emirate's rich historical and tourist attractions.

He described it as a golden period for the retail sector, with commercial centres and retail stores actively competing to attract a wide range of visitors and shoppers. They do so by launching compelling offers, competitively pricing their products, and providing extensive discounts, catering to the shopping and entertainment needs of a diverse audience spanning various ages and nationalities. (ANI/WAM)

