North American Bengali Conference 2023 held in New Jersey

The North American Bengali Conference 2023 (NABC) was held from June 30 to July 2 at Atlantic City in New Jersey.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:15 IST
North American Bengali Conference 2023 held at Atlantic City in New Jersey. (Photo Credits: Cultural Association of Bengal). Image Credit: ANI
The North American Bengali Conference 2023 (NABC) was held from June 30 to July 2 at Atlantic City in New Jersey. Around 5000 people wherein mostly Bengali's from India and Bangladesh participated in the three-day event. Different events were organized to deliver pro-homeland narratives.

At the beginning of cultural event, Indian National Anthem was played at the main hall on July 1. A Torch rally and Mangal Shovajatra group walk from Broadwalk Corner to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall was organized on June 30. The event witnessed around 100 Indian/Bangladeshi participants displaying India-Bangladesh cultural ties.

Another program was organized to Tribute to Pandit Birju Maharaj to show cultural diversity and richness of India on July 1. Moreover, a play "Wings of Fire" based on Autography of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was also showcased on July 2.

Videos were displayed on development and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir by the government and around 2000 peoples were present during the visual display. Furthermore, videos were also displayed on genocide and atrocities done by the Pakistan army during 1971. The visual display was attended by 2000 people. (ANI)

