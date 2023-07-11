Left Menu

Abu Dhabi catalyst partners make strategic investment in MEASA partners

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:57 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 11 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP), a joint venture between Mubadala Capital and Alpha Wave Global, has made a strategic investment in MEASA Partners Ltd, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company founded by Al Maskari Holding to attract global institutional investors to participate in the Middle East – Africa – Southern Asia (MEASA) growth story. ADCP's equity investment is aligned with MEASA Partners' strategy of supporting the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) growth as a major financial centre.

MEASA Partners, based in the ADGM, was established as an investment platform to develop institutional quality access strategies for the MEASA region by creating partnership vehicles with institutional anchor investors and asset class experts. In a statement, ADCP's Maxime Franzetti said, "We are excited to collaborate with MEASA Partners. Through this investment, we are looking to participate in the growth of an institutional-grade fund manager with a clear vision for attracting global capital into the region's most promising markets. We believe that Abu Dhabi in general, and the ADGM in particular, are natural homes for fund and asset managers focused on the MEASA region."

Nabyl Al Maskari, Chairman of MEASA Partners, said, "We are proud to have Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners join us in developing institutional investment strategies for the region. Their backing is a strong vote of confidence in MEASA Partners and the ability of our experienced management team to unlock the region's potential. By forming a partnership with ADCP, we are not only extending our long-standing relationship with Mubadala Capital but also reaffirming our joint commitment to positioning our home market of Abu Dhabi as the financial gateway to the MEASA region." Among its numerous initiatives, MEASA Partners has co-launched the MEASA Stock Fund, a diversified quant fund focused on the MEASA region, as well as the Transition Investment Lab (TIL), the first Abu Dhabi public-private research initiative to create a centre of excellence for impact finance and ESG research.

Drawing on its extensive institutional investment experience and research-backed approach, MEASA Partners is currently developing and launching new access strategies to meet the demands and criteria of institutional investors in the MEASA region. (ANI/WAM)

