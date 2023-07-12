Left Menu

Pakistan: 10 members of family killed as fire engulfs house in Lahore

Bhati Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Sajjad confirmed the death toll to Dawn. Lahore DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said the deceased belonged to the same family.

Pakistan: 10 members of family killed as fire engulfs house in Lahore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ten members of a family were killed in a fire that erupted in a house located in the Bhati Gate area of Lahore during the early hours of Wednesday, officials said, Dawn reported. Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Bhati Gate Station House Officer (SHO) Mohammad Sajjad confirmed the death toll to Dawn. Lahore DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said the deceased belonged to the same family. As per an official statement from Rescue 1122, the department was alerted about the fire at 2:32 am. In response, the rescue service deployed 33 rescuers and 11 vehicles to the incident's location.

The statement further said that the fire erupted on the second floor of the house, which was located in a "very congested area". Rescue 1122 further said that the bodies have been shifted to Mayo Hospital, as per Dawn. The list released by Rescue 1122 showed that five of the deceased were teenagers while two of them were a four-year-old and a seven-month-old.

The rescue service later said that the fire was controlled and the cooling process was underway. State-run Radio Pakistan reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed "deep sorrow and grief" over the incident and "prayed for the departed souls". (ANI)

