Singapore thanks PM Modi for letter of encouragement for Hackathon

Singapore thanked Prime Minister Narendra for his letter of encouragement and strong support for the third edition of the Singapore-India Hackathon. Taking to Twitter, Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong said, "We would like to express our sincere thanks to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for his letter of encouragement and strong support for the third edition of the Singapore-India Hackathon."

The Singapore-India Hackathon 2023 was launched on March 13, 2023, in New Delhi by Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Gan Kim Yong, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry. In a letter, PM Modi said, "1 am delighted to learn about the Singapore India Hackathon 2023 jointly organised by Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, the Ministry of Education of the government of India, All India Council for Technical Education and IIT Gandhinagar. I extend my warmest greetings to participating students, startups and all other stakeholders."

"First of all, I thank my good friend Lawrence Wong, the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Singapore, for taking up my request to restart the Singapore India Hackathon post-COVID," he added. PM Modi further stated that the Hackathon comes at a time when India has assumed the presidency of G20.

The mantra of the G20 Presidency — 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is the manifestation of the ancient Indian concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means 'The world is one family'. The essence of this vision is to come together to build a shared future. The Singapore India Hackathon 2023 is an initiative that encapsulates this noble thought.

In the letter, PM Modi shared the figures of startups and unicorns in India. He said that there are about 90,000 startups and 110 unicorns in India, showcasing the innovation happening at speed and scale. "In 2016, we conceptualized the yearly Smart India Hackathon initiative which has now emerged as the world's biggest hackathon. Singapore is ranked as one of the world's most innovative nations. The strengths and skills of the people of Singapore have made it a knowledge hub," the letter read.

Bringing together the brightest young minds of Singapore and India, the Hackathon is a pioneering initiative that not only encourages innovation but also promotes cross-cultural exchange and mutual learning, PM Modi said in the letter. "The success of earlier editions of the Singapore India Hackathon has set high benchmarks and I am sure that the current edition will exceed everyone's expectations and help in building a tech-driven Asian century," PM Modi said.

"Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the participating students, startups, faculty and government representatives from Singapore and India, particularly the award winners of Singapore India Hackathon 2023. May this Hackathon generate creative ideas and tech-based innovations to build an inclusive, innovative and sustainable planet for future generations," he added. (ANI)

