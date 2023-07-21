Left Menu

India, Sri Lanka agree to popularize Buddhist circuit and Ramayana trail

India and Sri Lanka have agreed to promote and popularize the Buddhist circuit and Ramayana trail.

ANI | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and Sri Lanka have agreed to promote and popularize the Buddhist circuit, Ramayana trail and ancient places of Buddhist, Hindu and other religious worship in Sri Lanka. The bilateral document released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reads, "To promote awareness and popularize India's Buddhist circuit, and Ramayana trail as well as ancient places of Buddhist, Hindu and other religious worship in Sri Lanka for enhancing tourism." The bilateral document was released as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe held bilateral and delegation-level talks in Delhi.

The two sides agreed to explore cooperation between educational institutions on both sides including through the establishment of new higher education and skilling campuses in Sri Lanka as per the requirements and priorities of Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka agreed to expand cooperation between research and academic institutes in areas of mutual interests such as agriculture, aquaculture, IT, business, finance and management, health and medicine, earth and marine sciences, oceanography, space applications, as well as history, culture, languages, literature, religious studies and other humanities.

The bilateral document released by MEA reads, "To establish land connectivity between Sri Lanka and India for developing land access to the ports of Trincomalee and Colombo, propelling economic growth and prosperity in both Sri Lanka and India, and further consolidating miliennia old relationship between the two countries. A feasibility study for such connectivity will be conducted at an early date." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe directed concerned officials to expedite the realisation of this shared vision.

The bilateral document released by MEA reads, "Both the leaders directed respective officials concerned to expedite realisation of this shared vision, which will not only impart long-term direction and significant momentum to bilateral cooperation for growth and prosperity in both countries and in the wider region, but also set the future direction of a dynamic India-Sri Lanka relationship, founded on enhanced mutual confidence and trust." The two sides noted that the resumption of flights between Jaffna and Chennai has enhanced people-to-people ties and agreed to further expand it to Colombo. The two sides agreed to encourage and strengthen investment and cooperation in civil aviation.

The bilateral document reads, "That resumption of flights between Jaffna and Chennai have enhanced people-to-people ties and agreed to further expand it to Colombo as well as explore connectivity between Chennai and Trincomalee, Batticaloa and other destinations in Sri Lanka." It further said, "To encourage and strengthen investment and cooperation in civil aviation, including augmentation of airport infrastructure at Palaly for greater economic benefits to the people." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

