Taliban needs to take appropriate actions in Afghanistan for international recognition: US

Patel while speaking at a press conference in Washington DC, said that the US is “going to be watching very closely and will continue to take appropriate actions as needed.”

ANI | Updated: 27-07-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 18:35 IST
US Department of State deputy spokesman Vedant Patel. Image Credit: ANI
US Department of State deputy spokesman Vedant Patel has said if the Taliban intends to seek international recognition, they need to "start directly with the actions and the policies they choose to undertake in Afghanistan", TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Patel while speaking at a press conference in Washington DC, said that the US is "going to be watching very closely and will continue to take appropriate actions as needed." "As it relates to the United States and Taliban, we have been incredibly clear, quite regularly condemning the clear backsliding that we are seeing in Afghanistan, the egregious human rights abuses, the marginalization of women and girls," he said, as per TOLO News.

The Taliban has, meanwhile, said that ensuring the rights of women is an internal issue and no country should interfere in this regard. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said: "The Taliban has its own rules in issues of values and women—whatever the Islamic Sharia allows and whatever is ensured is based on Shariah. The Americans and other countries should not interfere in the internal issues of Afghanistan."

This comes as political analysts said that the issue of recognition is linked to the formation of an inclusive government, and the fulfillment of the international community's wishes. If the Taliban does not take "some of the rules and procedures on the international level and doesn't take practical actions to eliminate restrictions against them, it will not be recognized by the international community, particularly the US," said Najib Rahman Shamal, political analyst, according to TOLO News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

