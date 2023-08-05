Pakistan: 3 bodies recovered, 6 missing as boat sinks in Okara  

Three bodies have been retrieved and six people are still missing after a boat capsised in the river Sutlej's floodwater on Thursday, reported the Dawn News. As per the Dawn news, about 41 people were on the boat when it overturned in the water. 32 of them have been rescued so far.

After receiving the first word about the incident, the Rescue teams and Pakistani army personnel rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. The statements of rescuers reported by the Dawn state that the body of a five-year-old child, Faizan, of Bahawalnagar, has been retrieved from the floodwater, while his father Mudassar and 7-year-old sister Javaria were still missing.

Similarly, they said Tasleem Bibi (45), her daughters Nazia (15) and Muneeba, (6) and one-year-old son Muhammad Hussain, could not be traced so far. Two other bodies retrieved were identified as Aslam and Arshad.

As per the Dawn news, the district administration and Rescue 1122 have expanded the operation to search for the missing persons. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Dr Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif has declared an emergency at all the hospitals in the district.

All the rescued persons have shifted to various hospitals, where they are said to be out of danger. It has been learnt that residents of Okara and Bahawalnagar districts routinely cross the river Sutlej in boats in the Sujky village area. The boat that capsised was carrying residents of Bahawalnagar and eight of Okara district, besides some cattle and motorcycles.

DC Zeeshan Hanif, District Police Officer (DPO) Mansoor Aman and District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal were personally supervising the search operation, which they said would continue till all the missing persons were found. (ANI)

