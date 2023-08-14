Left Menu

Bahrain: INS Visakhapatnam and Deepak reach Port Mina Salman

During the visit, Indian Navy ships will undertake professional interactions with the Royal Bahrain Naval Force on various aspects of maritime operations and share best practices aimed at enhancing cooperation and strengthening ties between the two Navies.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 23:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 23:17 IST
Bahrain: INS Visakhapatnam and Deepak reach Port Mina Salman
Indian Navy Ship at Port Mina Salman of Bahrain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Indian Naval ships (INS) Visakhapatnam and Deepak are on a visit to Port Mina Salman of Bahrain from August 14 to 17. The ships will share practices aimed at strengthening ties between the two Navies. Indian Naval ships Visakhapatnam and Deepak under the Command of Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, are visiting Port Mina Salman, Bahrain from August 14 to 17.

During the visit, Indian Navy ships will undertake professional interactions with the Royal Bahrain Naval Force on various aspects of maritime operations and share best practices aimed at enhancing cooperation and strengthening ties between the two Navies. Additionally, the ships shall celebrate the 77th Independence Day of India and engage with the Royal Bahrain Navy personnel in various sporting and cultural events.

Earlier this week, INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand under the command of Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF) arrived at Port Rashid in Dubai to conduct bilateral exercise 'Zayed Talwar' to enhance interoperability and synergy between the two navies. The two ships visited Port Rashid from August 8 to August 11 and were commanded by Captain Ashok Rao and Captain Pramod G Thomas respectively, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What is 'Eris', the new Covid variant? and more

Health News Roundup: Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans; What...

 Global
3
Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin Images

Google Doodle Honors Pakistan Independence Day 2023 with Indus River Dolphin...

 Pakistan
4
Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

Türkiye's First Female Astronomer Nüzhet Gökdoğan Honored in Google Doodle

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023