Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED 2.5 mn to Khalifa Foundation's healthcare initiative

The fund will be used to purchase 77 physiotherapy equipment, which will be distributed to 15 medical centres.

ANI | Updated: 19-08-2023 18:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2023 18:36 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], August 19 (ANI/WAM): The Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) has donated AED 2.5 million to the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation (KF) to support its recently launched healthcare initiative "Your Giving is a Cure and Happiness". The fund will be used to purchase 77 physiotherapy equipment, which will be distributed to 15 medical centres.

The health assistance was announced during a ceremony for signing an agreement between the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates Health Services. The KF's health initiatives aim to encourage social engagement and ensure the provision of medical aid and healthcare services to vulnerable patients. It consists of establishing a digital donation platform that will help reduce the financial burdens facing vulnerable patients by providing them with healthcare services and medical supplies.

From 2019 to 2021, KF's healthcare initiative helped 7,863 cases, including treatment assistance to 1,959 patients. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

