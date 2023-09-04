Left Menu

Election Commission's prerogative to decide poll date: Pakistan's caretaker PM

The issue arose after President Arif Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja last month for a meeting to “fix an appropriate date” for general elections after the ECP expressed its inability to hold elections within the constitutionally mandated period. 

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 03:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 03:04 IST
Election Commission's prerogative to decide poll date: Pakistan's caretaker PM
Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar (X/@anwaar_kakar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that as per the law, deciding the date for general elections in the country is the prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Geo News reported on Sunday. In an interview with a Pakistani local news channel, the interim PM also said that his government would comply with whatever the decision made by the Supreme Court regarding the upcoming polls.

The issue arose after President Arif Alvi invited Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja last month for a meeting to “fix an appropriate date” for general elections after the ECP expressed its inability to hold elections within the constitutionally mandated period. In his letter to the CEC, the president quoted Article 244 of the Constitution, saying he was duty-bound to get the elections conducted in the 90-day prescribed period once the National Assembly is dissolved prematurely, according to Geo News.

In the interview, Kakar said that deciding a date for general elections in the country is the prerogative of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Terming the May 9 riots "an attempted coup and civil war," the caretaker PM condemned the violence and said that the main target was the serving army chief and his team in the military, Geo News reported.

Kakar said the whole world witnessed the vandalism and arson on May 9. This kind of manipulation is not acceptable in any form of government." He said the government does not want to create an impression that revenge is being taken against the accused of May 9 violence.

However, he added, if legal action is not taken against those who violated the country’s laws and resorted to violence, then "we will be seen as a party to the matter". The caretaker PM added that no political party had the right to throw stones at others, abuse them, and burn buildings, as per Geo News.

Talking about the banned outfit, Tehreek-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Kakar said that the state has both negotiation and force to deal with the TTP or any banned organisation. The caretaker PM also spoke about his new role, "I had no idea that I would ever sit on the prime minister’s chair."

Responding to a query, Kakar said that he is not willing to stay in the office longer than the timeframe set by the Constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
4
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023