Pakistani Security Forces Eliminate Over 500 Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

In an aggressive five-month operation, Pakistani security forces have successfully neutralized 504 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The operations targeted key commanders from banned groups including TTP and Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, while also capturing 158 militants involved in various criminal activities.

In a significant crackdown on terrorism, Pakistani security forces have neutralized a total of 504 terrorists over the past five months in the turbulent provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, according to a recent report from security agencies.

The comprehensive report highlights that the eliminated terrorists include prominent commanders from the proscribed groups TTP and Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group. These operations, spanning from January to May 2024, underscore the relentless offensive by the security forces against militant activities in the region.

Furthermore, the report indicates that 158 militants were detained for their involvement in crimes such as money extortion, target killings, kidnapping for ransom, and providing financial aid to other militants. In the course of these operations, militants launched 398 attacks against security forces, resulting in the tragic loss of 240 civilians and 200 security personnel.

