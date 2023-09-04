Left Menu

Pilot dies after plane crashes during gender reveal party in Mexico

A pilot has died after the plane he was flying as part of a gender reveal party in Mexico crashed on Sunday, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 22:26 IST
Pilot dies after plane crashes during gender reveal party in Mexico
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico City

A pilot has died after the plane he was flying as part of a gender reveal party in Mexico crashed on Sunday, CNN reported. Video released online shows the plane releasing pink smoke as it flies over a couple waiting in front of a sign that reads "Oh baby," surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

The recording captures the moment the plane's left wing appears to separate from the fuselage as it flies away from the group of people below. Authorities in Navolato, Sinaloa state, told CNN en Español, CNN's sister network, that the pilot died in the hospital following the crash.

Alan Francisco Rangel of the Sinaloa Red Cross told CNN that paramedics treated the pilot at the crash site in San Pedro, Navolato and then took him to a local hospital, where he died, as per CNN. The pilot's name was not released by the authorities and the cause of the crash is not clear.

No further injuries were reported as a result of the accident. Gender reveal parties are conceived as a fun way of telling family and friends whether they are about to welcome a girl or a boy into the world, according to CNN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023