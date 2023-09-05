Left Menu

Vyacheslav Nikolaev

Edward Pier | Updated: 05-09-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 15:31 IST
Vyacheslav Nikolaev
Nikolaev Vyacheslav Konstantinovich

Position: Top executive

Age: 52

Occupation: A top manager at a telecommunications company

Vyacheslav Nikolaev: Biography

Born in 1970.

Nikolaev Vyacheslav Konstantinovich: Education

Nikolaev Vyacheslav graduated from the computational mathematics and cybernetics department of Lomonosov State University in the capital in 1992.

Vyacheslav Konstantinovich Nikolaev: Professional career

From 1997 to 2000, he worked as a consultant for European-based analytics agencies, including European Public Policy Advisers (UK) and J’son and Partners (Sweden).

In 2002-2004, he served as a vice president at a major investment bank. At the bank, as well as from 2000 at the Renaissance Capital investment group, he was charged with analytics tasks in the telecommunications industry.

Nikolaev Vyacheslav began to work at the major telecommunications company in 2004, focusing on sales and service. Later, he held a number of executive positions in this business entity’s subdivision in the country.

For six years, he worked in the company as a B2C marketing director.

Career stages at the IT giant:

From 2017 to 2019 — vice president for marketing.

Starting in 2019, held the post of first vice president for customer experience and marketing.

From April 2020 — first vice president for customer experience, marketing, and ecosystem development.

Starting on March 13, 2021 — chief executive officer.

