Dalai Lama concludes two-day teachings for Southeast Asians in Dharamshala

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:53 IST
Tibetan Spiritual leader The Dalai Lama. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama concluded his spiritual discourse on Wednesday which was organized at the request of a Buddhist group of Southeast Asian countries. Dalai Lama continued last year's teaching on Chandrakirti's Entering the Middle Way in conjunction with the auto commentary (uma jukpa rangdrel thok ney) in the hill town Dharamshala. Thousands of Tibetans including Buddhist monks, nuns and followers from different parts of the world gathered at the main Buddhist Temple, Tsuglagkhang to attend the spiritual session.

Juniana, a Buddhist follower from Colombia said, "Here we have all gathered, Asians and from all parts of the world to listen to his holiness the Dalai Lama and his teachings. It's very significant in terms of spiritual evolving and it's like a blessing." A Buddhist follower from Indonesia said, "I am following his Holiness, the Dalai Lama's teachings for Asians so I am here to learn about the middle way, but I learnt a lot from the Dalai Lama, especially about compassion. I really agree with the Dalai Lama that with compassion we will achieve world peace.

She added, "The next step for me is that I will try to share compassion in the school education system in Indonesia." Last week, Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama returned to his home in exile in Dharmashala after his successful visit to Ladakh.

Hundreds of Tibetans including monks and nuns gather at Kangra airport on Monday morning to give a warm welcome to their beloved spiritual leader. Tibetan artists welcomed him with traditional opera dance and songs. During his stay in Ladakh, he also visited the Great Buddha Statue at Stok and Ladakhi Muslim Community, as per the Dalai Lama's website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

