Dubai Sports Council announces launch of 2nd ‘Women Running Race’

Each participant will gain an innovative medal composed of 4 separate medals.

ANI | Updated: 06-09-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 18:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], September 6 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Sports Council (DSC) announced that the 2nd edition of "Women Running Race" will take place from September 30 to November 11, 2023 at the most famous tourist destinations in Dubai, and it comprises four various stages. Participants in the event will compete in three different distances: 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km.

Each participant will gain an innovative medal composed of 4 separate medals. Each of these medals contains the logo of the zone where the respective stage of the Race will take place. Once the various stages of the Race are completed, the four separate medals will be assembled into one big medal, holding the name of Dubai with photos for the four areas.

In the 10 km Run, female participants are classified into five categories; these are: (12 to 17 years old) / (18 to 39 years old) / (40 to 49 years old) / (50 to 59 years old) / (60 to 99 years old). Participants in 5 km Run to participate in two categories: (12 to 17 years old) / (18 to 99 years old). The 2.5 km Run's contestants are classified into four categories: (5 – 9 years old) / (10 – 14 years old) / (15 – 17 years old) / (18 – 99 years old).

The first stage is scheduled for Saturday, September 30, at Expo City. The Run in this stage will start from 06:00 am to 08:30 am. Registration procedures can be completed through the Hopa sports website. The second stage will take place Sunday, October 8, at Al-Shindagha Historical District, scheduled from 06:00 am to 08:30 am.

The third stage will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 09:00 pm to 11:00 pm at the Dubai Frame in Zaabeel Park. The fourth stage will be organised on Saturday, November 11, from 06:00 am to 08:30 am at the Love Lakes in Al-Marmoom Natural Reserve.

DSC will take all necessary measures to ensure all participants' safety and confirm successful event organising. Women Running Race is part of DSC's strategy to empower women's role in society and boost women's sports and physical activities. DSC encourages women and girls of different physical abilities to contest this Race and enjoy a new spectacular event. (ANI/WAM)

