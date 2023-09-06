Women farmers to show G20 leaders’ spouses how millet farming is done: MoS Karandlaje

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday expressed happiness that women farmers would soon arrive at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and show the spouses of G20 leaders how millet farming is done on September 9. India has got the opportunity for the first time to organize G20 events in the different corners of the country...The spouses of G20 leaders will come to the Institute of Agricultural Research. We are going to show them how we moved forward in agriculture," she said.

Karandlaje further stated that after receiving the spouses of G20 leaders here, we will take them to the millet fields. "First, we will receive them here and then we'll go to the millet fields and show them how we are growing millet," she said.

India is the leading country to export millet to the world, she added. Farmers from 10 major millet exporting states will hold conversations with the G20 leader's spouse.

"We have invited farmers from 10 major millet-producing and exporting states to have conversations with the G20 leader's spouse," she added. The women farmers have been invited from far-flung villages in 11 millet-producing states — Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Assam.

Further, Karandlaje praised that the G20 Summit is going to be held under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. Moreover, she said that live cooking would be there, and we would prepare meals made from millet. Also, Indian as well as continental cuisine will be served to the G20 leaders.

More than 20 women farmers from remote villages will share their experiences and wisdom about millet farming with the spouses of G20 leaders during their visit to the Indian Agriculture Research Institute. These women are at the forefront of a movement to revolutionise millet cultivation in their respective regions.

They have been invited by the central government to share their knowledge about millets during a tour organised for the first ladies and spouses of the G20 leaders at the 1,200-acre Pusa-IARI campus on September 9. India has been spearheading the movement to highlight millets, adopting a resolution to declare 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM), which was supported by 72 members of the United Nations General Assembly.

The women farmers invited for the exhibition are emblematic of the change at the grassroots level. These women farmers, some of whom are tribal homemakers and university graduates with successful careers behind them, are not merely growing millets but mobilising community members to harness their socio-economic potential. Each of their stories is an inspiring narrative of resilience and innovation. (ANI)

