UAE dispatches ambulances to support health sector in Ukraine

Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, said that the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the essential needs of the Ukrainian people as part of its firm approach to ease the suffering of affected communities worldwide.

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 15:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 15:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], September 7 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates has dispatched a ship carrying 23 fully-equipped ambulances with all necessary medical, emergency and safety equipment to support the healthcare sector in Ukraine. Salem Ahmed Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, said that the UAE continues its humanitarian efforts to support the essential needs of the Ukrainian people as part of its firm approach to ease the suffering of affected communities worldwide.

Majed bin Kamal, Head of Humanitarian Support and Assistance at the International Affairs Office, said the current supplies include 23 ambulances out of 50 to be provided by the UAE as part of its aid programme to the friendly Ukrainian people. Since the beginning of the crisis in Ukraine, the UAE has provided urgent relief supplies to those affected, including donating USD 100 million to Ukrainian civilians. The UAE also established an air bridge, sending 12 aircraft carrying some 714 tonnes of relief, food and medical supplies.

Furthermore, the UAE has dispatched a ship carrying 250 tonnes of relief aid to Poland and Romania, which will later be transported into Ukrainian territories, in addition to sending relief aircraft to support Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries, such as Poland, Moldova and Bulgaria. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

