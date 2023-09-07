UAE: ENOC Group, Kawasaki Motors renew lubricant partnership

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 7 (ANI/WAM): Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) Group, a leading integrated global energy player, today announced the renewal of its 18-year partnership with Kawasaki Motors (Philippines) Corporation. The agreement was signed through CKW Enterprises, the Group's partner, and exclusive distributor in the Philippines.

The new agreement grants Kawasaki access to ENOC Group's advanced lubricants from top-tier mineral oils for regular bikes to fully synthetic oils designed specifically for high-end motorcycles, across its network of distributors and service centres in the Philippines. Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Kawasaki Motors (Philippines) Corporation, which stems from our common goal to provide customers with top solutions and reliable products. As a leading lubricant provider that evolved from a local industry player into a group recognised in more than 50 countries, it is imperative for us to fortify our current partnerships and forge new ones to elevate the thriving market and create products for our growing customer base."

The new products meet an array of standards including, API SP and JASO T903: 2023 MA-2, guaranteeing best-in-class oil thickening and wear protection. The new lubricants were created using an advanced "thermo-guard" formula and encompass outstanding protection against engine and transmission wear, guaranteeing smooth drive and clutch engagements. The products were additionally tested in extreme heat and operations conditions by ENOC Group's technical team. ENOC Group has been significantly investing in its largest single blending plant ELOMP (ENOC Lubricants & Grease Manufacturing Plant), an advanced lubricants and grease manufacturing facility located in the Fujairah Port in the UAE.

Demonstrating its positioning as one of the largest lubricant plants in the Middle East and Africa, the Group has increased the plant's filling capacity by adding one filling line and expanding the storage space by 3000 sqm. This facility adheres strictly to global safety and quality regulations, operating continuously to surpass and fulfil the latest standards. The Group has over 50 current partnerships in regions such as Asia Pacific, Caspian Region, the Middle East, Africa, and North America, in addition to an extensive number of partnerships locally.

ENOC Group is committed to providing products of the highest quality and catering to customers' requirements across a number of industries and markets. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)