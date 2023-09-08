G20 Summit will be milestone moment for global cooperation at critical time: US NSA

The upcoming G20 Leaders' Summit will be an important milestone moment for global cooperation at a critical time, said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Sullivan's remarks came on the heels of US President Joe Biden's departure for New Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit.

On the G20 summit, the NSA said, "As we head into the G20 we're looking forward to an opportunity to engage on a range of what we think are really significant issues facing all of the major economies of the world…. So we think this will be an important Milestone moment for Global cooperation at a critical time." He also highlighted that the hosts of G20 - India, Brazil, South Africa, US – have ensured that G20 (should) remains a central mechanism for global coordination.

"…India, Brazil, South Africa and the US has a deep stake in stewarding the G20 and making sure that it remains a central mechanism for Global coordination on all the major challenges we face," Sullivan said. On PM Modi and Biden's meet, the US NSA said that a meaningful progress on a number of issues including GE Jet engine issues, MQ9 Reapers, 5G, 6G, civil nuclear areas will show the breadth of relationship.

"Tomorrow the president will be meeting with Prime Minister Modi and it will be an opportunity to follow up on prime minister Modi's visit to the United States and we will see meaningful progress on a number of issues including the GE jet engine issue the MQ9 reapers on 5G, 6G on a collaboration on critical and emerging Technologies and progress also in the civil nuclear area as well," he said. Sullivan also said, "So we will mark all of that progress when the two of them meet tomorrow which shows the breadth of the relationship between our countries. Of course, President Biden will also speak on critical fundamental values that the United States stands for as he does in all of his engagements and then he'll look forward to seeing a number of other leaders on the margins of the G20 over the weekend."

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in India and US President Joe Biden has departed on Thursday to attend the event. (ANI)

