Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 jolts Indonesia's Kotamobagu

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on Monday struck 352 km east of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) reported. “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 11-09-2023, 18:21:33 IST, Lat: 1.14 & Long: 127.46, Depth: 150 Km, Location: 352km E of Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia,” the NCS said in a post on 'X' on Monday.

The National Centre of Seismology has pegged the magnitude at 6.0. The quake hit at a depth of 150 km beneath the epicentre near Kotamobagu, Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

